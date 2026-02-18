Emma Roberts gets trolled after 'Wuthering Heights' reaction goes viral

Emma Roberts shared her surprising review of Emerald Fennell's 'Wuthering Heights' on social media

Emma Roberts watched Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights and seemed to have a different opinion than most on the polarising film.

The 35-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 18, and shared her reaction on Stories with a picture of herself in an emotional state.

The American Horror Story star showed her tear-streaked face in the picture supposedly in response to the Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi movie, which fans did not think was as emotional.

Thus, Roberts fell victim to online trolling, with social media sleuths making memes out of her teary picture.

“Me at 2am remembering things I didn’t need to remember,” one X user wrote over the picture, while another critiqued, “What is the intention behind recording yourself crying and posting on socials?”

A third chimed in, “Bye the movie and soundtrack sucks....they need to stop these paid reviews..,” and “the movie was so bad that it made her cry,” added another.

Since the movie’s release on Valentine’s Day, it has received mixed reviews with many moviegoers bashing Fennell for straying away from the original source. One such social media user told Roberts, “She's crying for the 2 hours of her life that got wasted on that sh-t.”