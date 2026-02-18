Daniel Radcliffe urges fans to support new 'Harry Potter' cast

Daniel Radcliffe spoke out about the upcoming Harry Potter TV series, asking fans to avoid putting pressure on the young actors stepping into the iconic roles.

The 36-year-old star, who famously played ‘The Boy Who Lived’ in the blockbuster film franchise urged the series’ fans during his appearance on ScreenRant Tuesday, February 17 not to compare new cast.

He said he doesn’t want to be a “weird spectral phantom” in the children’s lives as they begin their journey in the wizarding world.

Radcliffe expressed confidence in Dominic McLaughlin, who will portray Harry in the reboot, saying, “I’m sure Dominic is going to be better than me” and encouraged audiences to let the new stars “get on with it.”

Reflecting on his own childhood fame, he explained, “In some ways I think getting famous when you are young is almost easier because then all the weird things about fame are so intertwined with your life that they don’t feel weird when you come up against them.”

He also addressed the protective instincts fans expressed when the new cast was announced, “There was a whole thing when these kids got cast like, ‘We have to look after them.’ If you mean that, one of the things people can do is not ask about us.”

Speaking further, Radcliffe added, “I would like not to be weird spectral phantoms in these children’s lives and just let them get on with it. It’s going to be a new thing, a different thing and they’re going to be better than me.”

Dominic McLaughlin will take on the role of Harry Potter, alongside Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley in HBO’s highly anticipated adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s saga.

The series boasts an impressive lineup, including Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Nick Frost as Hagrid, Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall, and Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape.

Filming recently resumed at the historic Ashridge Estate in Hertfordshire, a location previously used for Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.