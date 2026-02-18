Jelly Roll reacts to Bunnie XO's revelations about affair, abuse, and more

Jelly Roll, 41, calls Bunnie XO, 44, 'brave' for laying bare her life

Jelly Roll found it incredibly painful to read about his wife Bunnie XO’s shocking revelations in her new memoir, Stripped Down: Unfiltered.

In an interview with People magazine published February 18, the Grammy-winning country star, shared his honest reaction to his wife-of-nine-years’ unfiltered narration of her life, including her past experiences of domestic and sexual abuse, as well as Jelly Roll’s well-known affair.

“It was rough at times just for me to read it,” he told the outlet. “ We went through a lot of pain and having to go through it together, but reading the whole book and seeing where it ended at is really touching.”

The Save Me artist, 41, added, “I’m just proud of her for telling her story so unapologetically. I mean, she talks about everything fearlessly, from domestic assault to sexual assault. I’m just proud of her. She’s so brave.”

In her memoir, the podcaster, 44, laid bare her relationship and marriage — including the good, the bad, and the ugly.

The couple tied the knot in 2016, one year after meeting each other. Jelly Roll (real name Jason Bradley DeFord) was already a parent to his now-16-year-old daughter Bailee from a previous relationship. Bunnie, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, happily stepped up as stepmom.

However, just two years after their wedding, Bunnie found out that Jelly Roll had been having an affair for nearly a year.

“That night I contemplated taking my life,” she reflected in her memoir. “The pain was so intense that I genuinely just wanted to end it all.”

The couple ultimately decided to work through the betrayal, though Bunnie admitted, “It would take years to actually feel like this man loved me — that I wasn’t disposable.”