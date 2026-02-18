Nicole Kidman's new relationship details emerge after Keith Urban moved on

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban finalised their divorce in January after filing in September

Nicole Kidman finalised her divorce with Keith Urban in January, and the country star has since moved on with a new woman but the Babygirl star’s love life seems to be at a different point.

The 58-year-old actress has reportedly been pursued by a multimillionaire businessman, Paul Salem, but she is not ready to dive into a new relationship.

The Nine Perfect Strangers actress is reportedly focusing on her role as a mother while the chairman of the board of MGM Resorts International has expressed an interest in courting her, as a source told Page Six.

“She is not dating anyone, but she is a single woman. She is focused on her kids,” the source added of Kidman who shares daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, with Urban.

This comes after Salem reportedly discussed approaching Kidman romantically among their mutual friends.

The pair have known each other from a distance but have not spent time one-on-one. While Salem has been divorced since 2021, Kidman’s divorce is fairly recent and she has been spending time in her native Australia with the kids.

“She loves family time. She is refreshed and optimistic about the new year,” an insider previously told the outlet.

As for the Fighter singer, he already is in a relationship with someone which is why their daughters have publicly been supporting their mom.