Cardi B thanks Kehlani and Tyla for surprise 'Little Miss Drama' appearances

Cardi B brought out some very special guests on stage during the fourth show of her debut North American tour, Little Miss Drama.

During night two at Inglewood’s Kia Forum, the rapper was joined by fellow Grammy-winners Kehlani and Tyla for a special performance of her collaborations with them, i.e., Safe (feat. Kehlani) and Nice Guy (feat. Tyla), both featured on her sophomore album, Am I the Drama?.

Following the surprise appearances, Cardi took to her Instagram Stories to sing praises of her collaborators.

“Kehlani!! You’re such a beautiful soul a talented artist and an amazinggg performer!! Your reaction to my show meant the world to me! I can’t thank you enough for always showing up and giving me the most genuine love and support!!!” Cardi began.

Up next was Tyla, for whom Cardi lovingly wrote, ““Tyla babyyyy!! You bring the perfect energy to any stage thank you so much for bringing it to mine! Soo pretty and so talented… you deserve all the Chanel and more.”

Meanwhile, Kehlani shared her own admiration post for Cardi, writing, “To one of the best shows i’ve ever seen in my life, one of the most incredible house hold names of our time… BRAVO @iamcardib… ive been watching this undeniable thing build for years, from Ring to Safe and you will always have me in your corner Big Bardi! You are a SUPER STAR. i was emotional as hell for you. i laughed, i cheered, i lost my voice. There ain’t a day on this earth you gon shine and i wont be cheering! EVERYBODY PLEASE GO SEE THIS SHOW IT WAS 11/10 !!!

Similarly, Tyla also shared a recap of the night, captioning her post with a simple, “thank you mama @iamcardib.”

The next stop on the Little Miss Drama Tour is Portland on February 19.