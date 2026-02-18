Hayley Williams reveals new detail behind Taylor Swift 'Speak Now' collab

Hayley Williams makes rare confession about working with Taylor Swift on 'Castles Crumbling'

Hayley Williams collaborated on her longtime friend Taylor Swift’s Speak Now song Castles Crumbling, but fans still didn’t know how the song really came along.

The 37-year-old rockstar discussed the beginning of her creative process with the pop superstar, 36, in a new interview sharing that Castles Crumbling was actually not their first and final choice.

The Paramore lead singer shared on One Life One Chance podcast that the Opalite hitmaker gave her two options to choose from and she ultimately went with Castles Crumbling.

“I picked this one because I liked the lyrics and I liked that it was sort of about feeling like you were on top of the world and people were sort of cheering for you, people are kind of like rooting for you and then you make a mistake or you do something and it feels like, no I've let them all down,” the Glum songstress said of the lyrics inspiration to the song.

Williams went on to add that the resonating lyrics were something Swift and her bonded over because of their shared experiences as public figures, “I really I appreciated singing that with her too because obviously she's been through many seasons of that people hating her and then loving her and hating her again and I think the court of public opinion is like not only an overwhelming I mean oppressive kind of feeling but also it gets swayed back and forth. It changes so quickly. So I really I really appreciated being a part of that song.”

The Parachute singer and the Love Story songstress performed the song live during the Speak Now segment in the Eras Tour in London. Williams was also the opening act for many of the tour stops across Europe.