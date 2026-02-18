Nancy Guthrie case gets major update

Nancy Guthrie case further intensifies

Authorities investigating the abduction of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, believe the suspect deliberately targeted the 84-year-old.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told NBC’s Today that the case has been difficult, but his team is focused.

“I think this was an individual who had a target for whatever reason, and he has made it tough, but I’ve got some pretty tough investigators too.”

Investigators are prioritizing DNA evidence recovered inside Nancy’s Tucson home.

While a glove found two miles away yielded no matches in the national database, Nanos said the DNA from the residence could be more critical, “We believe we may have some DNA there that may be our suspect, but we won’t know that until that DNA is separated, sorted out.”

Surveillance footage released earlier this month shows a masked man with a gun and gloves on Nancy’s porch in the early hours of February 1.

The FBI described the suspect as a male, approximately 5’9” to 5’10” tall, of average build, carrying a black 25 liter Ozark Trail backpack.

Nanos acknowledged speculation that the suspect may have been wearing a ring under his glove, saying his team is reviewing the detail.

The case has drawn national attention due to Savannah Guthrie’s connection, with viewers and colleagues showing support.

On Wednesday’s broadcast, Today anchors wore yellow ribbons in solidarity, echoing displays of yellow flowers in Tucson.

The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to Nancy Guthrie’s recovery or an arrest.