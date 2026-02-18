Zendaya shares views on 'red flags' amid relationship with Tom Holland

Zendaya, Tom Holland confirmed their engagement in January 2025

Zendaya has revealed her thoughts on red flags, while reflecting on her romance with Tom Holland.

The 29-year-old is currently promoting her upcoming movie The Drama with co-star Robert Pattinson.

During the chat on Interview Magazine, the duo had a question-and-answer session with each other, where they spoke about career, their first impressions about each other, and relationships.

The Euphoria actress,during the Q&A, was asked by the Twilight star, “What is a red flag in a partner that you find charming?”

To which she replied saying that a "red flag is a red flag", there’s nothing charming in it.

While explaining her take, Zendaya stated "One that works for us at work is how people treat their crew.”

She continued, “I admire people who are kind to everyone, not just the actors, directors, or producers.”

According to her, “A very telling thing is how a crew feels about a particular actor.” She added, “because they get to see how people are when the cameras are not rolling.”

Reportedly, the Dune actress did not have to look far to realize that the Spider-Man actor was right for her.

Tom and Zendaya got engaged in January 2025 after dating for four years. The couple is expected to tied the knot soon.