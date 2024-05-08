'Bridgerton' stars Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton are NOT dating: Insider

'Bridgerton' season 3 promises a deeper exploration of Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton's story

'Bridgerton' season 3 stars Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton are rumoured to be dating

As Bridgerton season 3 evolves the on-screen relationship of Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton from friends to lovers, sources confirm that the actors are not dating in real life.

Despite the rumours of the pair's romantic involvement off-screen according to PEOPLE report they are strictly platonic.

The rumours began after their apparent close interaction at the Australian launch event for the show's third season, where they were spotted holding hands.

Coughlan and Newton have developed a strong bond over the years, characterized by mutual support, not romance.

The source shared that they are "supportive co-stars for each other," but "they are not dating."

This clarification comes after Coughlan's recent comments about their fun behind the scene moments while filming intimate scenes for the upcoming season.

During and interview with SiriusXM Hits 1, the actress said, "We would be like, in between scenes, and they were like, ‘Do you wanna get up and put your clothes on?’ We're like, ‘We'll just chill here.’ Like, in under the blankets, But then we have the advantage of knowing each other for years."

Bridgerton season 3 promises to delve deeper into their story, with the first part premiering on Netflix on May 16 and the second part on June 13.