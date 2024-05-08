Emily Osment, Montana Jordan reveal spinoff's link with 'Big Bang Theory'

'Young Sheldon' stars Emily Osment & Montana Jordan are working on their own spinoff series

Emily Osment, Montana Jordan reveal spinoff's link with 'Big Bang Theory'

Emily Osment and Montana Jordan shared exciting details about their upcoming Young Sheldon spinoff series.

The 32-year-old actress told US Weekly at the CBS Fall Schedule Celebration at the Paramount Studios that their show will also have a special connection to the predecessor series The Big Bang Theory.

“We’re going to be on the Big Bang stage, which is really special for us. A lot of good vibes on that set,” Emily revealed.

On the other hand, Montana discussed if Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage will have any cameos from characters of Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory.

“I think everybody hopes and everybody on your own show can come over there. But at the end of the day, then that would just be another Young Sheldon. You know? I’m sure they’ll write something — man, you know, get some appearances of some sort,” he said.

The Big Bang Theory had 12 seasons which aired from 2007 to 2019 on CBS whereas Young Sheldon, which premiered in 2017, followed the childhood of Jim Parsons‘ Sheldon Cooper (played by Iain Armitage) who grew up as an academic prodigy in Texas.