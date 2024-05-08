 

Gisele Bundchen 'upset' Tom Brady didn't defend her during Netflix roast

During 'The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady,' Kevin Hart joked about Tom Brady and Gisele's relationship

By
Web Desk

May 08, 2024

Gisele Bundchen 'upset' Tom Brady didn't defend her during Netflix roast

Gisele Bundchen is upset with Tom Brady for “once again” putting his family second.

A source told Page Six that the Brazilian model’s “wound was once again opened” after the NFL quarterback didn’t say a word when his relationship with her was being mocked during Netflix’s The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady.

The tip comes after Kevin Hart poked fun at Gisele’s new relationship with her jiu-jitsu instructor.

“Everyone should have known. You can't lose any fights to the bonus dad, Jesus Christ, the kids gonna have to change their name – (expletive) guy who knows karate, Tom. You can't fight this guy. I can't help you with this guy,” the comedian had said.

Now, the insider shared that Gisele was “left disappointed” when he defended his former football team's owner but ignored the aim at her.

As previously reported, she was angered by the "disrespectful" portrayal of their marriage which ended with divorce in October 2022.

She also reportedly believes that how Tom “endured” the jokes about her is more evidence of how he continues to "put football before his family."

“As always, [Bundchen's] priority is to support her children who were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted,” the source added.

More From Showbiz

'Power Book II: Ghost' final season reveals Tariq's rise as 'Apex Predator' video

'Power Book II: Ghost' final season reveals Tariq's rise as 'Apex Predator'
Emma Stone lauds friend Taylor Swift ex Joe Alwyn video

Emma Stone lauds friend Taylor Swift ex Joe Alwyn
David Beckham checks up on Tom Brady post Netflix roast release

David Beckham checks up on Tom Brady post Netflix roast release
Kendall Jenner lauds Cara Delevingne for support in modelling

Kendall Jenner lauds Cara Delevingne for support in modelling
Jelly Roll wife Bunnie XO pays sweet tribute to late father

Jelly Roll wife Bunnie XO pays sweet tribute to late father
Liam Hemsworth sports new Geralt outfit in 'The Witcher': First look video

Liam Hemsworth sports new Geralt outfit in 'The Witcher': First look
Anne Hathaway 'feels very lucky' in marriage to Adam Shulman

Anne Hathaway 'feels very lucky' in marriage to Adam Shulman
Tom Brady eager to make amends with Gisele Bundchen after Netflix 'Roast'?

Tom Brady eager to make amends with Gisele Bundchen after Netflix 'Roast'?
Enrique Iglesias wife 'not at all' jealous of singer 'embracing' fans

Enrique Iglesias wife 'not at all' jealous of singer 'embracing' fans
Jerry Seinfeld regrets taking dig at Howard Stern

Jerry Seinfeld regrets taking dig at Howard Stern

ScHoolboy Q lashes out on new breed of rappers

ScHoolboy Q lashes out on new breed of rappers
Jack Black breaks a sweat during Manchester rock performance

Jack Black breaks a sweat during Manchester rock performance