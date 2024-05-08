Gisele Bundchen 'upset' Tom Brady didn't defend her during Netflix roast

During 'The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady,' Kevin Hart joked about Tom Brady and Gisele's relationship

Gisele Bundchen is upset with Tom Brady for “once again” putting his family second.

A source told Page Six that the Brazilian model’s “wound was once again opened” after the NFL quarterback didn’t say a word when his relationship with her was being mocked during Netflix’s The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady.

The tip comes after Kevin Hart poked fun at Gisele’s new relationship with her jiu-jitsu instructor.

“Everyone should have known. You can't lose any fights to the bonus dad, Jesus Christ, the kids gonna have to change their name – (expletive) guy who knows karate, Tom. You can't fight this guy. I can't help you with this guy,” the comedian had said.

Now, the insider shared that Gisele was “left disappointed” when he defended his former football team's owner but ignored the aim at her.

As previously reported, she was angered by the "disrespectful" portrayal of their marriage which ended with divorce in October 2022.

She also reportedly believes that how Tom “endured” the jokes about her is more evidence of how he continues to "put football before his family."

“As always, [Bundchen's] priority is to support her children who were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted,” the source added.