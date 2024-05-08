 

Baby Reindeer about to break records of 'Stranger Things', 'Wednesday'?

Starring and written by Richard Gadd, 'Baby Reindeer' is based on his real-life events

By
Web Desk

May 08, 2024

Baby Reindeer may break the viewership record of hit Netflix shows like Wednesday and Stranger Things, according to Mirror.

The cast including Richard Gadd, Jessica Gunning and Nava Mauattend recently attended the TAS official screening of the miniseries which is based on Richard’s real-life experience of getting stalked and abused.

Baby Reindeer, written by the Scottish comedian himself, skyrocketed streaming charts across the world within days of premiering on April 19, despite minimal marketing.

According to data available with Mirror, the outlet claims that the show is looking to hit a massive milestone in the coming weeks/

In its third week, the show garnered 18.6 million views (from 29 April to 5 May).

The publication suggested that in less than one month, Baby Reindeer is on its way to become one of most popular Netflix shows of all time, and could possibly beat the likes of Stranger Things and Wednesday.

It just needs 27 million more views in the next 65 days to become a part of the top 10 most-watched Netflix shows of all time.

