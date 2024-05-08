 

Kim Kardashian tackles backlash in Tom Brady Netflix special

By
Web Desk

May 08, 2024

Kim Kardashian was just protected by Netflix as she received a negative response over her appearance during Tom Brady's roast.

When The Kardashians star, 43, took the stage during the streamer's live broadcast of The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady on Sunday, May 5, the applause turned into boos quite immediately.

According to PEOPLE magazine, in an attempt to nullify the response, Netflix edited out a few seconds of the booing along with lowering the volume for part of her set for the version which is available to stream now.

The outlet has reached out to Kim Kardashian’s representatives but have nit heard back as of yet.

During the Netflix special, the SKIMS founder tried making a joke about Brady's height when the crowd's jeering overshadowed her bit.

"I know a lot of people make fun of your height," Kardashian noted, trying to push through the moment. As the intensity of the response grew, she took a pause to address the feedback.

"Alright, alright, alright," she said, awkwardly laughing while someone off-camera could be heard exclaiming, "Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa." 

