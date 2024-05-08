Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's daughter North receives first major gig

Kim Kardashian reacted to daughter North West's first gig sans father, Kanye West

Photo: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's daughter North receives first major gig

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are reportedly proud of North West’s new achievement.

As fans will know, The Kardashians star shares a brood of four children, namely, North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm, with the controversial rapper and her former husband, Kanye West.

Previously, their eldest daughter North West featured on Kanye’s new album collaboration with Ty Dolla Sign called ‘Vultures’

In the last month, Disney dropped the first trailer of Mufasa: The Lion King, a prequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lion King and it has been reported that North West will be joining the premise.

She will star in Disney’s The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl, live concert, which is slated to be filmed on 24th and 25th May 2024.

As per the latest findings of The Mirror, the 10-year-old star will be joining a star-studded cast including Jeremy Irons, Ernie Sabella, Jason Weaver, Jennifer Hudson, Bradley Gibson, Billy Eichner and Nathan Lane.

Reacting to this good new, the proud mother Kim re-shared the Good Morning America announcement on her Instagram story and penned, "my baby!!!!"

The 43-year-old even posted the poster for the performance, which flashed her daughter’s picture at the bottom.