Warner Bros. announces release date of first 'LOTR' movie

In 2026, Warner Bros. confirms that the first movie of The Lord of the Rings will debut after the work on the film is in the early stages.



Sharing further details, the company head David Zaslav said in an earning calls that the initial entry in the fantasy universe will be Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum which will see Andy Serkis in a role of an actor and a director of the film.



"It is an honour and a privilege to travel back to Middle-earth with our good friend and collaborator, Andy Serkis, who has unfinished business with that Stinker – Gollum!," Peter Jackson, Philippa Boyens and Fran Walsh said, who will guide the story of the movie.

"As life long fans of Professor Tolkien's vast mythology, we are proud to be working with Mike De Luca, Pam Abdy and the entire team at Warner Bros. on another epic adventure!."

Doubling down on the potential of LOTR for a gold rush, David said, "Lord of the Rings is one of the most successful and revered franchises in history and presents a significant opportunity for our theatrical business."