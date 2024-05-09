Suri Cruise cuts only link with father Tom Cruise?

Tom Cruise's daughter, Suri Cruise, reportedly went further away from him

Suri Cruise cuts only link with father Tom Cruise?

Tom Cruise and his daughter Suri Cruise reportedly do not share any bond whatsoever. The last alleged link between them was the birth name which, now, seems to be abandoned by her.



The glaring change was noticed on the casting sheet of her performance of Head Over Heels in New York.

On the paper, Katie Homes's daughter—who has turned eighteen—was listed as Suri Noelle, her mom's middle name. The shift in name signals a growing rift between the father-daughter duo.

Not to mention, their relationship was not even smooth at Suri's young age because of her mother's decision to stay away from the Mission Impossible star's controversial religion.

In 2022, Katie opened up about Suri's strong sense of identity after she raised her in New York, "I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 per cent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it."