 

Suri Cruise cuts only link with father Tom Cruise?

Tom Cruise's daughter, Suri Cruise, reportedly went further away from him

By
Web Desk

May 09, 2024

Suri Cruise cuts only link with father Tom Cruise?

Tom Cruise and his daughter Suri Cruise reportedly do not share any bond whatsoever. The last alleged link between them was the birth name which, now, seems to be abandoned by her.

The glaring change was noticed on the casting sheet of her performance of Head Over Heels in New York.

On the paper, Katie Homes's daughter—who has turned eighteen—was listed as Suri Noelle, her mom's middle name. The shift in name signals a growing rift between the father-daughter duo.

Not to mention, their relationship was not even smooth at Suri's young age because of her mother's decision to stay away from the Mission Impossible star's controversial religion.

In 2022, Katie opened up about Suri's strong sense of identity after she raised her in New York, "I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 per cent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it."

More From Showbiz

'Power Book II: Ghost' final season reveals Tariq's rise as 'Apex Predator' video

'Power Book II: Ghost' final season reveals Tariq's rise as 'Apex Predator'
Emma Stone lauds friend Taylor Swift ex Joe Alwyn video

Emma Stone lauds friend Taylor Swift ex Joe Alwyn
David Beckham checks up on Tom Brady post Netflix roast release

David Beckham checks up on Tom Brady post Netflix roast release
Kendall Jenner lauds Cara Delevingne for support in modelling

Kendall Jenner lauds Cara Delevingne for support in modelling
Jelly Roll wife Bunnie XO pays sweet tribute to late father

Jelly Roll wife Bunnie XO pays sweet tribute to late father
Liam Hemsworth sports new Geralt outfit in 'The Witcher': First look video

Liam Hemsworth sports new Geralt outfit in 'The Witcher': First look
Anne Hathaway 'feels very lucky' in marriage to Adam Shulman

Anne Hathaway 'feels very lucky' in marriage to Adam Shulman
Tom Brady eager to make amends with Gisele Bundchen after Netflix 'Roast'?

Tom Brady eager to make amends with Gisele Bundchen after Netflix 'Roast'?
Enrique Iglesias wife 'not at all' jealous of singer 'embracing' fans

Enrique Iglesias wife 'not at all' jealous of singer 'embracing' fans
Jerry Seinfeld regrets taking dig at Howard Stern

Jerry Seinfeld regrets taking dig at Howard Stern

ScHoolboy Q lashes out on new breed of rappers

ScHoolboy Q lashes out on new breed of rappers
Jack Black breaks a sweat during Manchester rock performance

Jack Black breaks a sweat during Manchester rock performance