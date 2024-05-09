 

Jack Black breaks a sweat during Manchester rock performance

Jack Black's band, Tenacious D performed in Manchester, UK, on May 8, 2024

By
Web Desk

May 09, 2024

Jack Black just took some assistance on stage during his Tenacious D tour at The AO Arena in Manchester.

On Wednesday, May 8, 2024, the 54-year-old actor and musician, received a helping hand from one of his crew members to help tie his hair as he broke a sweat mid-performance, as per Daily Mail.

Joining Black on stage, was his bandmate, Kyle Gass, who showed off his dramatic weight loss transformation as he strummed the guitar.

The 63-year-old rocker along with Black are currently recording a rock version of Britney Spears' hit song ...Baby One More Time for the 2024 film, Kung Fu Panda 4.

In the previous year, Black revealed that out of all his accredited film and TV projects, he is most proud of his work with Gass.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE magazine, Jack Black said, “In a weird way, it might be Tenacious D In The Pick Of Destiny because that's the only movie that I wrote,” referring to his 2006 music comedy film. '

“So, that one is actually my real baby. Maybe it's not the best, but it is my proudest,” Black concluded.

