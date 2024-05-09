 

ScHoolboy Q lashes out on new breed of rappers

ScHoolboy Q believes rappers are becoming content creators

By
Web Desk

May 09, 2024

ScHoolboy Q has an issue with the current state of rap music. He believes the space for finding good music is shrinking in the music industry.

Sharing his views on a recent show appearance, the Studio rapstar repeated his previous claims about the rappers stating good music is no doubt available in plenty, according to the HotNewHipHop.

But what he pointed is the difficulty to find it because "for the most part, it's cooked because it's turned to content... rappers are just content creators now."

Apart from that, ScHoolboy was said to be the person to warn J. Cole to opt out from the beef which is currently raging between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

In line with the heated rap battle, Shawn Michael floated the proposal of the duo to fight in a ring to decide the victor.

"A little Sweet Chin Music goes a long way," he wrote. "@kendricklamar, you and @Drake are formally invited to #WWENXT to settle this thing. I'm even offering my services to mediate."

