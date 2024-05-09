Enrique Iglesias wife 'not at all' jealous of singer 'embracing' fans

Enrique Iglesias is known for interacting with his fanbase especially during his concerts

Enrique Iglesias who has thousands of fan girls, just addressed if his wife, Anna Kournikova, minds him interacting with his fans.



In the latest episode of SiriusXM’s FYI Show which aired on May 8, 2024, the Latin artist explained his wife’s stance on his contact with fangirls.

The host of the show, Mack, asked Iglesias, "I've seen you at shows where you kiss a fan. Does Anna ever get jealous?”

"Not at all," the 49-year-old singer responded, adding, "Anna will be at one of my shows and I'll do that. I do that all the time — I love embracing, kissing and hugging my fans. I like getting close up."

The Bailando hit-maker continued, "And a lot of times she [says], 'Man, I always get this look from some of the girls... and they'll ask, "Are you OK with it?" Yeah I'm totally cool he's onstage. He's embracing his fans.’"

"I just love to get so much love from my fans and know that if it wasn't for them I wouldn't be where I am," Enrique Iglesias concluded.