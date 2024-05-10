 

Emma Stone lauds friend Taylor Swift ex Joe Alwyn

Emma Stone and Joe Alwyn are set to star together in 'Kinds of Kindness'

By
Web Desk

May 10, 2024

Emma Stone praises pal Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn.

Stone will be reuniting with the Blank Space singer's ex Alwyn, whom she dated for six years, in the upcoming film Kinds of Kindness after 2018 movie The Favourite.

As per PEOPLE report, in the press release of the film, Stone talked about her experience working with Alwyn.

"I love Joe, we had to do some pretty dark stuff on this one, so it was extremely comforting to be with him because he’s one of the sweetest people you’ll ever meet," the Oscar-winning actress said.

However, Emma Stone shares a strong bond with Taylor Swift. The duo's friendship reportedly goes back to the So Long, London hitmaker's Fearless era, which means they have been connected for 16 years.

Kinds of Kindness also stars well-known actors like Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau, Mamoudou Athie, and Hunter Schafer.

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, the film is set to release on June 21.

The film is a unique narrative split into three parts, each weaving a different story about characters dealing with life-changing events.

