Kendall Jenner lauds Cara Delevingne for support in modelling

Kendall Jenner just gave the credit of her modelling career to her longtime pal Cara Delevingne.

In an exclusive cover interview for Vogue, on May 9, Thursday, the 28-year-old TV personality discussed marking 10 years in the field of modelling.

As she celebrated a decade into the profession, Jenner reflected on how the industry has evolved over the last decade.

When Jenner started out, she was already a famous personality among the Kardashian-Jenner family, with her appearances in the hit reality TV series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“When I came into it, you didn’t really see quote-unquote famous girls,” Jenner told the outlet.

She continued, “Cara Delevingne was probably the biggest one who was known outside of modeling. She opened that door for me, and from there it blew up into a whole new thing.”

“Now there’s another vibe coming through. You’re seeing a lot of social media creators at the shows. It’s great. It’s always just shifting and changing, and you take it day by day,” Kendall Jenner concluded.