Justin Bieber's mother reacts to Hailey Bieber's pregnancy news

Justin and Hailey Bieber are soon-to-be parents to their first child!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's family is as excited as their fans who can't wait to see the new addition to their family.



Just a few hours after Justin and Hailey disclosed the news to the world, the singer's mother Pattie Mallette shared an Instagram reel to express her joy for becoming a grandmother.

On Thursday, May 9, the 27-year-old Rhode founder and the Baby singer took to their respective Instagram accounts to announce that they are expecting their first child together.

The soon-to-be grand mom said in the clip, "So I have been waiting for this day. And now that they have shared it, I can finally celebrate with y'all, and oh my gosh, I'm gonna be a grandma."

She affirmed that Justin and her model wife will be responsible guardians, “Okay, Justin and Hailey you are going to be the best parents ever. And I am so excited. Oh my goodness, praise God.”

“BABY BIEBER IS ON THE WAY!! I’m gonna be GRANDMA!! CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber and @haileybieber !! My heart is so full. What an exciting new adventure. Love you so much,” Justin's Mother captioned her post.

Moreover, Justin and Hailey's announcement post includes a video showing the couple renewing their vows and Hailey showing off her growing baby bump.