Justin Bieber's mother reacts to Hailey Bieber's pregnancy news

May 10, 2024
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's family is as excited as their fans who can't wait to see the new addition to their family.
Just a few hours after Justin and Hailey disclosed the news to the world, the singer's mother Pattie Mallette shared an Instagram reel to express her joy for becoming a grandmother.
On Thursday, May 9, the 27-year-old Rhode founder and the Baby singer took to their respective Instagram accounts to announce that they are expecting their first child together.
The soon-to-be grand mom said in the clip, "So I have been waiting for this day. And now that they have shared it, I can finally celebrate with y'all, and oh my gosh, I'm gonna be a grandma."
She affirmed that Justin and her model wife will be responsible guardians, “Okay, Justin and Hailey you are going to be the best parents ever. And I am so excited. Oh my goodness, praise God.”
“BABY BIEBER IS ON THE WAY!! I’m gonna be GRANDMA!! CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber and @haileybieber !! My heart is so full. What an exciting new adventure. Love you so much,” Justin's Mother captioned her post.
Moreover, Justin and Hailey's announcement post includes a video showing the couple renewing their vows and Hailey showing off her growing baby bump.