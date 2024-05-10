 

Jennifer Garner reveals she was 'so lucky' during 'great' pregnancies

Jennifer Garner discussed her love for motherhood and children

By
Web Desk

May 10, 2024

Jennifer Garner reveals she was 'so lucky' during 'great' pregnancies 

Jennifer Garner just expressed how much she loves being a mother and how easily she embraced the phase of motherhood.

In the latest episode of the podcast, Kelly Corrigan Wonders: About Your Mother, Garner appeared alongside Christy Turlington and discussed whether she enjoyed being pregnant.

The 52-year-old star has three kids, namely, 18-year-old Violet, 15-year-old Seraphina and 12-year-old Samuel, whom she shares with ex Ben Affleck.

"Oh yeah. I was so lucky. I had great pregnancies. I've been pregnant three times in my life. I have three kids. I'm so lucky," Garner said in the episode.

She continued, "I think combined, I tried...all of them were on purpose, I should say. And combined, I probably tried for four or five months."

Cracking a joke, the Elektra actress quipped, "Oh my gosh. I'm 52 next week and I bet I could have one in a field right now," to which Corrigan added, "You shouldn't be saying that out loud!"

Jennifer Garner expressed that she was "not that worried about it. I don't really, I'm just saying, yeah, breeding. I was born to breed, for sure," proceeding to add some more humor, noting, “Big hips."

More From Showbiz

Joel Edgerton failed 'Guardians of the Galaxy' audition for THIS reason

Joel Edgerton failed 'Guardians of the Galaxy' audition for THIS reason
Hailey, Justin Bieber managed to keep baby news secret: Here's how video

Hailey, Justin Bieber managed to keep baby news secret: Here's how
Taylor Swift garners praises from Donatella Versace

Taylor Swift garners praises from Donatella Versace
Real inspiration behind Taylor Swift's name revealed: 'It's really funny'

Real inspiration behind Taylor Swift's name revealed: 'It's really funny'
Ryan Gosling reveals his first autograph was from THIS celebrity

Ryan Gosling reveals his first autograph was from THIS celebrity
Taylor Swift gives 'The Eras Tour' new name amid Paris performance

Taylor Swift gives 'The Eras Tour' new name amid Paris performance
Lainey Wilson announces 'innovative' new album, 'Whirlwind'

Lainey Wilson announces 'innovative' new album, 'Whirlwind'
Camila Cabello unveils concept behind upcoming album 'C, XOXO'

Camila Cabello unveils concept behind upcoming album 'C, XOXO'
Ringo Starr shares rare insight into friendship with Paul McCartney

Ringo Starr shares rare insight into friendship with Paul McCartney
Post Malone releases music video for 'I Had Some Help' with Morgan Wallen

Post Malone releases music video for 'I Had Some Help' with Morgan Wallen
Brittany Mahomes hits the gym with baby son, Bronze

Brittany Mahomes hits the gym with baby son, Bronze
Kris Jenner talks retirement plans after sharing sad health update

Kris Jenner talks retirement plans after sharing sad health update