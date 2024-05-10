Jennifer Garner reveals she was 'so lucky' during 'great' pregnancies

Jennifer Garner discussed her love for motherhood and children

Jennifer Garner just expressed how much she loves being a mother and how easily she embraced the phase of motherhood.

In the latest episode of the podcast, Kelly Corrigan Wonders: About Your Mother, Garner appeared alongside Christy Turlington and discussed whether she enjoyed being pregnant.

The 52-year-old star has three kids, namely, 18-year-old Violet, 15-year-old Seraphina and 12-year-old Samuel, whom she shares with ex Ben Affleck.

"Oh yeah. I was so lucky. I had great pregnancies. I've been pregnant three times in my life. I have three kids. I'm so lucky," Garner said in the episode.

She continued, "I think combined, I tried...all of them were on purpose, I should say. And combined, I probably tried for four or five months."

Cracking a joke, the Elektra actress quipped, "Oh my gosh. I'm 52 next week and I bet I could have one in a field right now," to which Corrigan added, "You shouldn't be saying that out loud!"

Jennifer Garner expressed that she was "not that worried about it. I don't really, I'm just saying, yeah, breeding. I was born to breed, for sure," proceeding to add some more humor, noting, “Big hips."