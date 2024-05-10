Taylor Swift gives 'The Eras Tour' new name amid Paris performance

Taylor Swift has returned to The Eras Tour after a two-months long off.

Right after the release of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poet’s Department, Travis Kelce’s girl made her comeback performance at La Défense Arena in Paris, France.

In this show, which took place on Thursday night, the Lover crooner also branded the new segment as "Female rage, the musical."

She also announced that the Paris crowd will be the first one to experience her new tracks from the latest album.

As per the findings of Daily Mail, Taylor sang, Down Bad, Fortnight, The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, I Can Do It With A Broken Heart, But Daddy I Love Him, So High School together, and Who's Afraid Of Little Old Me? during this night.

This news comes amid James Taylor claimed that Taylor Swift was named after him.

Spilling the beans on these claims, the American singer and songwriter said in a chat with USA Today, "We did a benefit for [the Candie's Foundation], an organization that tries to help with teenage pregnancy, and it was interesting.”

He also reflected on performing the songstress, "We were both there with guitars and played a couple of songs. I was performing with my wife and may have had a friend of ours playing cello and Taylor was there just playing by herself."

"She was just a teen. She told me she had listened to my music a lot and that her folks had named her with me in mind," he explained and concluded.