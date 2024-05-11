 

Taylor Swift garners praises from Donatella Versace

Taylor Swift resumed backed her 'Eras Tour' on May 9, 2024

May 11, 2024

Taylor Swift just garnered praises from one of the most famous fashion icons, none other than Donatella Versace herself.

As the Lover crooner resumed back her Eras Tour after a break and unveiled her look for the concert, the 69-year-old designer took to her official Instagram account to pen a kind message for Swift.

"@taylorswift, you always shine in Versace," she captioned the carousel of images that featured a few of Swift’s recent Eras Tour concert.

Versace continued, "You rule that Eras stage with elegance and power!"

With her sweet note to the 34-year-old songstress, Versace posted a few pictures from Swift’s latest concert in Paris which was held on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

For the fresh part of her concert, the Midnights album-maker rocked two brand new Versace looks, a glittery, bedazzled, red-coloured bodysuit and a fuchsia blazer.

With previous context, the Blank Space crooner’s concert in Paris follows her brief break from touring after she held her March concerts in Singapore.

Taylor Swift did not only feature new songs from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, in the set list, but also a few new costumes to give her tour a fresh look.

