 

Zoe Perry reacts to heartbreaking scene in 'Young Sheldon'

'Young Sheldon' is set to conclude with its finale airing on May 16, 2024

By
Web Desk

May 11, 2024

Zoe Perry, who plays Mary Cooper on the Young Sheldon recently shared an emotional moment.

During an interview with TVLine, Perry revealed that she was moved to tears after reading a shocking scene.

She shared that she got emotional upon learning how her character would find out about her husband George Cooper's death.

While reading the script of A New Home and a Traditional Texas Torture, Perry recalled, "I knew that we were getting the news in the script, but I hadn’t yet read it to see how that happens."

Perry added, "As I started to read it, to see all of the plans being made — the excitement, Missy’s excitement — I was tearing up just reading that. The loss was so incredible. It was a loss of a future."

The actress also shared, "I was surprised by my own reaction to Georgie’s marriage. I think maybe there was a suggestion [in the script] that I might be emotional, but I was truly emotional."

Young Sheldon is set to conclude with its finale airing on May 16, 2024.

