Meghan Markle confirms Prince Harry's claims in 'Spare' are true?

Meghan Markle has apparently confirmed that her husband Prince Harry’s claims in his memoir Spare are true with her latest remarks.



Archie and Lilibet doting father released his tell-all memoir Spare in January last year with a never ending wave of allegations and revelations about the royal family.

Harry claimed that his elder brother Prince William physically attacked him.

The Duke writes, “He [William] grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.

“I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

He also claimed William and Kate Middleton encouraged him to wear Nazi uniform.

Prince Harry writes that he and William begged their father not to marry Queen Camilla.

About his father, Harry says King Charles did not hug him when Princess Diana died.

Besides these, Prince Harry also made sensational claims about the royal family in his memoir.

Now, as Meghan and Harry have arrived in Nigeria following his royal family snub, the Duchess has apparently confirmed her husband’s claims are true saying he "speaks the truth".

Speaking to school pupils at Wuse Lightway Academy - which is supported by their Archewell Foundation - about mental health, Meghan exclaimed: "Do you see why I married him? He's so smart. And so inspiring because he speaks the truth."