 

Victoria and David Beckham make the most out of auroras light

Victoria and David Beckham capture the moment as the northern lights glow up UK skies

By
Web Desk

May 11, 2024

The couple’s Northern Lights experience came just over a week after Victoria paid David a birthday tribute

Victoria and David Beckham found themselves swept up in a celestial spectacle on Friday as the night skies over the UK turned into a canvas of pink and green hues, courtesy of the Northern Lights.

While the Aurora Borealis typically graces only the northern reaches of the British Isles, this panorama was visible across vast swathes of the UK, Europe, US, and even as far as New Zealand.

The power couple couldn't resist treating their followers to a glimpse of their enchantment. In a snapshot shared on Victoria's Instagram Stories, David, 49, stood with his arms outstretched as he marveled at the ethereal purple-pink lights.

“Aurora borealis #northernlights,” Victoria, 50, wrote in the caption, tagging her husband.

"This is incredible!!!!" she added in another post, sharing a close-up shot of the night sky.

David also took to his own Instagram Stories to share his excitement with a zoomed-in glimpse of the kaleidoscopic display.

"Wow no filter," David wrote alongside the picture.


More From Showbiz

Hailey Bieber drops behind-the-scenes picture from vow renewal ceremony

Hailey Bieber drops behind-the-scenes picture from vow renewal ceremony
Hailey Bieber shows baby bump from a new angle video

Hailey Bieber shows baby bump from a new angle

Grandmother publicly hails Jay Z & Beyoncé twins for first time

Grandmother publicly hails Jay Z & Beyoncé twins for first time
'28 Years Later' eyes release after years later

'28 Years Later' eyes release after years later

Dua Lips sits on top of UK chart with new album

Dua Lips sits on top of UK chart with new album
Zayn Malik confesses shocking regret after 'One Direction' fall out

Zayn Malik confesses shocking regret after 'One Direction' fall out
Data proves Kendrick Lamar wins hot beef?

Data proves Kendrick Lamar wins hot beef?
Blake Shelton wins hilarious pricey auction item

Blake Shelton wins hilarious pricey auction item

Taylor Swift reveals surprise she packs for European Eras tour video

Taylor Swift reveals surprise she packs for European Eras tour
Drake wants to get rid of Beverly Hills mansion?

Drake wants to get rid of Beverly Hills mansion?
David Beckham in stress over Victoria Beckham ageing fight?

David Beckham in stress over Victoria Beckham ageing fight?
Oprah Winfrey confesses past errors in promoting unsustainable diet culture

Oprah Winfrey confesses past errors in promoting unsustainable diet culture