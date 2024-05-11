Victoria and David Beckham make the most out of auroras light

Victoria and David Beckham capture the moment as the northern lights glow up UK skies

The couple’s Northern Lights experience came just over a week after Victoria paid David a birthday tribute

Victoria and David Beckham found themselves swept up in a celestial spectacle on Friday as the night skies over the UK turned into a canvas of pink and green hues, courtesy of the Northern Lights.

While the Aurora Borealis typically graces only the northern reaches of the British Isles, this panorama was visible across vast swathes of the UK, Europe, US, and even as far as New Zealand.

The power couple couldn't resist treating their followers to a glimpse of their enchantment. In a snapshot shared on Victoria's Instagram Stories, David, 49, stood with his arms outstretched as he marveled at the ethereal purple-pink lights.

“Aurora borealis #northernlights,” Victoria, 50, wrote in the caption, tagging her husband.

"This is incredible!!!!" she added in another post, sharing a close-up shot of the night sky.

David also took to his own Instagram Stories to share his excitement with a zoomed-in glimpse of the kaleidoscopic display.

"Wow no filter," David wrote alongside the picture.



