'28 Years Later' eyes release after years later

Sony announces the release date of '28 Years Later' after the last installement released in 2007

After nearly two decade, the third installment of 28 franchise, 28 Years Later is coming as the film will set to release in 2025.



In Sony Pictures' announcement, it was revealed that Danny Boyle would perform the directing duties while Alex Garland would work on the script.

Apart from this, the duo will also be the producers, along with Andrew Macdonald, Peter Rice, and Bernie Bellew.

As far as the plot is concerned, the makers are tight-lipped while Cillian Murphy will be the movie's executive producer.

The Oppenheimer star, meanwhile, told Variety, "I've always said I would love to be involved because that movie changed everything for me, and I have great affection for it, and for those guys Alex [Garland] and Danny [Boyle], he added.

"I never watch my own films, except that one. It's always on around Halloween and during the pandemic people were constantly sending me clips."

The franchise 28 saw the first film bowed out in 2002 titled 28 Days Later, with a sequel after five years, 28 Weeks Later, in 2007.