Hailey Bieber shows baby bump from a new angle

Hailey Bieber is making fans excited after she posted a different angle of her baby bump from the pregnancy announcement video on social media.



Taking to Instagram Story, the supermodel shared a side view of a full-body photo that put her baby bump clear-cut on display.

It appears the picture was clicked by Justin Bieber as the power couple announced the news of the expecting of their first child in the video.

In the meantime, there were speculations about how long Hailey had been pregnant. Clarifying them, her rep said she was six months pregnant.

"Hailey and Justin are thrilled to be expecting a baby together," a source told the ET. "They have wanted this for a long time and can't wait to expand their family and bring a child into the world."

The insider doubled down that the pair "are united and have been on the same page when it comes to parenthood."