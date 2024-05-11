 

Hailey Bieber shows baby bump from a new angle

Hailey Bieber posts a new angle of her baby bump on social media as the pair announced the pregnancy news

By
Web Desk

May 11, 2024

Hailey Bieber shows baby bump from a new angle 

Hailey Bieber is making fans excited after she posted a different angle of her baby bump from the pregnancy announcement video on social media.

Taking to Instagram Story, the supermodel shared a side view of a full-body photo that put her baby bump clear-cut on display.

It appears the picture was clicked by Justin Bieber as the power couple announced the news of the expecting of their first child in the video.

In the meantime, there were speculations about how long Hailey had been pregnant.  Clarifying them, her rep said she was six months pregnant.

"Hailey and Justin are thrilled to be expecting a baby together," a source told the ET. "They have wanted this for a long time and can't wait to expand their family and bring a child into the world."

The insider doubled down that the pair "are united and have been on the same page when it comes to parenthood."

More From Showbiz

Hailey Bieber drops behind-the-scenes picture from vow renewal ceremony

Hailey Bieber drops behind-the-scenes picture from vow renewal ceremony
Grandmother publicly hails Jay Z & Beyoncé twins for first time

Grandmother publicly hails Jay Z & Beyoncé twins for first time
'28 Years Later' eyes release after years later

'28 Years Later' eyes release after years later

Dua Lips sits on top of UK chart with new album

Dua Lips sits on top of UK chart with new album
Victoria and David Beckham make the most out of auroras light

Victoria and David Beckham make the most out of auroras light
Zayn Malik confesses shocking regret after 'One Direction' fall out

Zayn Malik confesses shocking regret after 'One Direction' fall out
Data proves Kendrick Lamar wins hot beef?

Data proves Kendrick Lamar wins hot beef?
Blake Shelton wins hilarious pricey auction item

Blake Shelton wins hilarious pricey auction item

Taylor Swift reveals surprise she packs for European Eras tour video

Taylor Swift reveals surprise she packs for European Eras tour
Drake wants to get rid of Beverly Hills mansion?

Drake wants to get rid of Beverly Hills mansion?
David Beckham in stress over Victoria Beckham ageing fight?

David Beckham in stress over Victoria Beckham ageing fight?
Oprah Winfrey confesses past errors in promoting unsustainable diet culture

Oprah Winfrey confesses past errors in promoting unsustainable diet culture