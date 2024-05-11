 

Lily Allen drops bombshell revelation about Sir Elton John

Lily Allen shared interesting details about her relationship with legendary singer, Sir Elton John

By
Web Desk

May 11, 2024

Photo: Lily Allen drops bombshell revelation about Sir Elton John

Lily Allen reportedly held a grudge against Sir Elton John for years.

During the recording of her BBC podcast Miss Me? Lily shared with her co-host the real reason behind her secret animosity with the legendary singer.

Allen started the topic by saying, "I used to be managed by Elton John. He would call me like once every couple of weeks to check in and say hi and make sure I was OK.”

She also confessed, “And there was some times in that period where I wasn't OK. We parted ways, and I wrote this long letter to say how sad I was about the situation and that there was a big Elton-shaped hole in my life.

"Over the next few years as my life began to sort of spiral out of control, I held much resentment for the fact that I'd made myself very vulnerable in this letter and told him all about my sobriety, and I was quite cross with him for a few years," she admitted.

Nonetheless, she accepted that Elton never replied to her vents because she forgot to send the letter.

"I thought it was mean of him, and then when I moved here to America, I was unpacking and I found the letter,” she recalled.

Conclusively, she said, "I never sent it! Elton, if you're listening — which you're probably not — I love you and I no longer harbor that resentment towards you.”

More From Showbiz

Eminem letter to Tupac's mom touches the heart

Eminem letter to Tupac's mom touches the heart
John Krasinski dishes Emily Blunt's Mother's Day plans video

John Krasinski dishes Emily Blunt's Mother's Day plans
Britney Spears recalls late grandfather's haunting past

Britney Spears recalls late grandfather's haunting past
Eurovision 2024 Announces Winner

Eurovision 2024 Announces Winner
Sabrina Carpenter marks 25th birthday with nostalgic photos

Sabrina Carpenter marks 25th birthday with nostalgic photos
'Baby Reindeer' Martha's another victim speaks out

'Baby Reindeer' Martha's another victim speaks out
Dua Lipa reveals favourite 'American Horror Stories' season video

Dua Lipa reveals favourite 'American Horror Stories' season
Pakistan Crescent Collective to make debut at 77th Cannes Film Festival

Pakistan Crescent Collective to make debut at 77th Cannes Film Festival
Zayn Malik talks mental health struggles

Zayn Malik talks mental health struggles
Did Kylie Jenner undergo new surgery? Fans speculate

Did Kylie Jenner undergo new surgery? Fans speculate
Why won't Zendaya wear these 'big five' fashion brands?

Why won't Zendaya wear these 'big five' fashion brands?
Jennifer Aniston reminisces about Rachel Green iconic 'Friends' hairstyle

Jennifer Aniston reminisces about Rachel Green iconic 'Friends' hairstyle