 

Zayn Malik talks mental health struggles

Zayn Malik updated fans about his anxiety and depression

By
Web Desk

May 12, 2024

Zayn Malik recently updated fans about his years long battle with anxiety.

As fans will know, the singing has been open to talk about his eating disorder and anxiety, which he previously regarded as a “control thing.”

Recently, the 31-year-old sat down for an interview with US radio host Zach Sang and shared updates about his mental health.

Revealing that he has now coped with his anxiety, Zayn said, “It’s not as much of a struggle. It’s been a development over the last years for me. I just got sick of just feeling like there was a cloud over my head.”

“The main thing that I always feel bad about when I look back over my life is not enjoying the band enough,” the father of one also added about his former group, One Direction.

“I feel like I just took things too seriously and I’m grateful that I’m able to be happier now. I had this teen angst thing going on, a chip on my shoulder where I’m like, ‘It’s really cool to just be moody as f*** all the time,’” he said in conclusion. 

