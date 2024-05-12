Eurovision 2024 Announces Winner

Sweden handed over the trophy to the 2024 winner on Saturday after the last votes were counted and verified

Switzerland triumphs in Eurovision 2024 with Nemo's 'The Code'

Switzerland has emerged victorious in the 68th Eurovision Song Contest.



"Live from Malmö Arena - the trophy was handed from Sweden over to Switzerland for The Code, performed by Nemo," Eurovision announced on Saturday.



It is Switzerland's third win at the Eurovision Song Contest, following victory by Lys Assia in 1956 and Céline Dion in 1988.



Petra Mede and Malin Åkerman revealed the winner after the last votes were counted and verified. The Swiss delegation rejoiced as the coveted Eurovision trophy was handed over from Sweden to Switzerland.

Switzerland's The Code established itself as the frontrunner with points tally of 591, while Croatia clinched the second position with Rim Tim Tagi Dim by Baby Lasagna and Ukraine standing at #3 with Teresa & Maria performed by alyona alyona & Jerry Heil.

Eurovision 2024 full results

Switzerland demonstrated its dominance from the onset of the competition, maintaining the lead with 365 points after the initial scores from 37 juries. The public vote further cemented Switzerland's position, awarding an additional 226 points to Nemo's performance.