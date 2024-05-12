 

Eurovision 2024 Announces Winner

Sweden handed over the trophy to the 2024 winner on Saturday after the last votes were counted and verified

By
Web Desk

May 12, 2024

Switzerland triumphs in Eurovision 2024 with Nemo's 'The Code'

Switzerland has emerged victorious in the 68th Eurovision Song Contest.

"Live from Malmö Arena - the trophy was handed from Sweden over to Switzerland for The Code, performed by Nemo," Eurovision announced on Saturday.

It is Switzerland's third win at the Eurovision Song Contest, following victory by Lys Assia in 1956 and Céline Dion in 1988.

Petra Mede and Malin Åkerman revealed the winner after the last votes were counted and verified. The Swiss delegation rejoiced as the coveted Eurovision trophy was handed over from Sweden to Switzerland.

Switzerland's The Code established itself as the frontrunner with points tally of 591, while Croatia clinched the second position with Rim Tim Tagi Dim by Baby Lasagna and Ukraine standing at #3 with Teresa & Maria performed by alyona alyona & Jerry Heil.

Eurovision 2024 full results

Switzerland demonstrated its dominance from the onset of the competition, maintaining the lead with 365 points after the initial scores from 37 juries. The public vote further cemented Switzerland's position, awarding an additional 226 points to Nemo's performance.

More From Showbiz

Eminem letter to Tupac's mom touches the heart

Eminem letter to Tupac's mom touches the heart
John Krasinski dishes Emily Blunt's Mother's Day plans video

John Krasinski dishes Emily Blunt's Mother's Day plans
Britney Spears recalls late grandfather's haunting past

Britney Spears recalls late grandfather's haunting past
Sabrina Carpenter marks 25th birthday with nostalgic photos

Sabrina Carpenter marks 25th birthday with nostalgic photos
'Baby Reindeer' Martha's another victim speaks out

'Baby Reindeer' Martha's another victim speaks out
Dua Lipa reveals favourite 'American Horror Stories' season video

Dua Lipa reveals favourite 'American Horror Stories' season
Pakistan Crescent Collective to make debut at 77th Cannes Film Festival

Pakistan Crescent Collective to make debut at 77th Cannes Film Festival
Zayn Malik talks mental health struggles

Zayn Malik talks mental health struggles
Did Kylie Jenner undergo new surgery? Fans speculate

Did Kylie Jenner undergo new surgery? Fans speculate
Why won't Zendaya wear these 'big five' fashion brands?

Why won't Zendaya wear these 'big five' fashion brands?
Jennifer Aniston reminisces about Rachel Green iconic 'Friends' hairstyle

Jennifer Aniston reminisces about Rachel Green iconic 'Friends' hairstyle
Kelly Osbourne reveals her beauty secrets amid surgery fears

Kelly Osbourne reveals her beauty secrets amid surgery fears