'Baby Reindeer' Martha's another victim speaks out

'Baby Reindeer' is a Netflix mini series inspired by Richard Gadd's real life experience

'Baby Reindeer' Martha's another victim speaks out

A woman, who claims to be another victim of real-life Martha from Baby Reindeer, has finally spoken out.

Laura Wray told Mirror that the Netflix mini series reminded her of her own stalking ordeal

Speaking out after real-life Martha Fiona Harvey’s recent interview with Piers Morgan, Laura shared that she secured an interim injunction against her in 2002.

She claimed that it all started when she gave her a two-week trial at her Glasgow law firm in 1997, however, she only lasted a week before being fired for abuse.

The Scottish woman was accused of reporting Laura to social services claiming falsely that Laura had hit her disabled child.

“I hadn’t thought about her for years. I had forgotten so much of it. Every time someone says a comment, it triggers it again. Memories of things that she did. Some of her actions. It’s pretty distressing. Watching her last night [on Piers], how did I manage to cope with that for so long?” she said.

Laura added, “My partner and I are concerned about what she might do next. Is she going to come after me? She is posting things on Facebook accusing me of all sorts, and of being abusive. You don’t know where it will end.”

She also claims that when Baby Reindeer showed a fictional newspaper article with the headline “sick stalker targets barrister’s deaf child, ” it was a hint at her case.