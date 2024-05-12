Britney Spears recalls late grandfather's haunting past

Britney Spears’ grandfather, June died at the age of 82 in 2012

Britney Spears recalls late grandfather's haunting past

Britney Spears talked about her late grandfather June Spears Sr. who had two of his wives confined in an asylum.



On Saturday, May 11, the 42-year-old pop star took to her official Instagram handle and posted throwback pictures with Jamie Spears' late father, June which she deleted later.

She captioned the pictures with a haunting message, “Older man never had one !!! My grandpa passed away when I was 28 !!! I have always worked for my family because it’s all I’ve ever known !!!”

“The past two men I dated sent me list of things their children wanted and they wanted me to buy them !!! I wonder what it would have been like to feel like parents have their whole lives being taken care of !!!” Britney added.

In the screenshot photo by DailyMail, the Circus singer can be seen in the pool with her grandfather and a kid, who seems to be one of Britney's sons.

It is pertinent to mention that in the year 2023, Britney included a distressing recollection of her late granddad in her memoir The Woman In Me.

She noted in her memoir, that June had his first two wives restricted to a psychiatric hospital, including Britney’s grandmother who later committed suicide.

Moreover, she also claimed that her grandfather who was a former Baton Rouge cop demanded his son Jamie to 'exercise long past the point of exhaustion’ and later he copied the pattern over Britney.

"Thinking back on the way my father was raised by June and the way I was brought up by him, I had known from the jump that it would be an actual nightmare to have him in charge," Britney recalled in her memoir.