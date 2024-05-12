Drake frusrated after Toronto mansion 'targeted' third time in a week

Drake's Toronto home faced a yet another security breach this week amid rivalry news with Kendrick Lamar

Drake's security team intercepted a third attempted intrusion on Saturday afternoon, marking the third such incident in a week.

One guard reportedly made a distress call while another restrained the alleged trespasser to prevent further escalation. As per DailyMail.com, Toronto Police fined the trespasser for refusing to leave after escorting him off the property.

Shortly after, Drake expressed frustration on Instagram over the presence of news helicopters over his property after the series of police-involved events.

The 37-year-old rapper's estate has been the centre of alarming incidents, including a shooting and three break-in attempts.



The series of intrusions raise concerns over his safety amidst a highly-publicised feud with fellow rapper Lamar, who used Drake's home as cover art for his track Not Like Us.

This culminated in a series of diss tracks exchanged between the two artists where Drake dropped the last diss track The Heart Part 6 on Sunday, May 5.

However, law enforcement maintains that there is no current evidence linking the incidents to the high-profile rivalry.

While investigations continue, Drake's security remains on high alert in protecting his $100 million mansion from further threats.

The unsettling chain of events began Tuesday with an early morning shooting of a security guard at the mansion gates. Toronto Police couldn't confirm Drake's presence during the shooting.

The law enforcement was summoned again on Wednesday afternoon when another individual attempted to breach the rapper's residence.

A second break-in attempt was reported on Thursday afternoon, where according to USA Today, the intruder had reportedly engaged in an altercation with multiple security guards before authorities intervened. The intruder was then moved to the hospital.