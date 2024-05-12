Chris Hemsworth celebrates Mother's Day with wife and mom

Chris Hemsworth just paid tribute to the two most important women in his life on this year’s Mother’s Day.

The 40-year-old Thor actor took to his official Instagram account to upload a sweet carousel of images, honouring both his wife, Elsa Pataky and mother, Leonie.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my two favourites!” Hemsworth captioned the post he put up on May 12, 2024, Sunday.

In the first picture, Pataky can be seen pouting at the camera with some whipping cream on her nose from a mug of hot chocolate that she held up next to her face.

While in another picture, Hemsworth could be seen kissing his mother’s head with his arm around Leonie as they posed for the adorable outdoor shot.

A monochromatic shot of the actor himself can also be seen where he is dressed up as his famous Marvel character, Thor, alongside Pataky, who appeared as her character, Wolf Woman, from the film, Thor: Love and Thunder.

Chris Hemsworth married Elsa Pataky back in 2010 and since then the pair share three children.