Demi Lovato give insights into engaged life with fiance Jutes

Demi Lovato got engaged to Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes in December 2023

Demi Lovato just gave insights into her engaged life as she spends time with her fiancé, Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes.

The 31-year-old Grammy-nominated took to her official Instagram account to upload a series of snaps that featured the musician duo.

In the post, uploaded on Friday, Lovato and Lutes posed for a mirror selfie as the engaged couple sported stylish all-black ensembles.

The Confident singer wore a leather top, black pants, black heels with a black blazer while Lutes opted for a black suit which accentuated his blonde hair.

Other pictures included Lovato uploading a selfie of herself, while another photo showed her with a face mask on and even a group photo from a session in a music studio.

Another mirror selfie to be highlighted, featured the songstress wearing a bathrobe standing in front of a mirror that bore 25 motivational sticky notes.

Each of the noted contained a different motivational phrase where some read "go off sis," "I'm seksi," "you are more than enough," "beautiful inside + out" and "I love you endlessly."

Demi Lovato and Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes got engaged in December 2023, after more than a year of going public with their relationship in August 2022.