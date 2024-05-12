Rihanna becomes happy after son turns 2

Rihanna is having a blast on the second birthday of her eldest son, RZA, as the family celebrated the day in New York City on Saturday.



Appearing in a chic style, the Grammy winner was snapped with partner A$AP Rocky and was putting up a blissful smile while holding her youngest kid Riot as they exit The Color Factory in SoHo.

For the outing, RiRi opted for a gray but loose denim pants along with a top that is silver and strapless.

As far as accessories are concerned, the Diamonds singer wore a pricy shiny necklace and sunglasses.

Rihanna and A$AP have confirmed dating status in 2020. With insiders describe the understanding between the couple and their efforts to raise two children.

"They have always had a solid friendship and the romance just enhanced that,' while adding that for the couple, 'family comes first," a source told People.

Meanwhile another insider gushed over the role of Rihanna as a mother. "She brings the kids on every trip, including work trips. The kids come with her everywhere. She never complains that she's tired. She seems to just love life."