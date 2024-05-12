 

Kim Kardashian ignores gym trainer warnings?

By
Web Desk

May 12, 2024

Being a public figure, Kim Kardashian has put extra effort into looking chic. In the latest, she hilariously ignored her gym trainer's advice on going slow during a workout.

Giving a peek into her grueling exercise routine, she was registered in the program of fitness trainer Seneda Greca.

Sharing the clip on social media, the coach instructed the fashion mogul to go slow after she was going too fast.

But, the 43-year-old was seemingly in no mood to listen as she quipped, "I clearly don't always listen to her lol."

The bond, however, between them is strong as the duo has been working out for years.

In the meantime, Kim was over the moon on the birthday of her son Pslam as she took to social media to share photos of him.

"I can't tell you how blessed I feel to be your mom!" she captioned. "Your calm energy is much appreciated in our house hold lol. You prove you can be the hulk, spider man or an archeologist any day of the week!" the SKIMS founder said.

Adding, "I've never met someone who sleeps more than you do and one day I will show you the entire photo album I've made of your sleeps! I love you so much always and forever."

