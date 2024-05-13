Paris Hilton celebrates first Mother's Day as mom

Paris Hilton shares two kids 1-year-old son Phoenix and daughter London her husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton celebrates her first Mother's Day as mom.



Hilton, mom of two kids: 1-year-old son Phoenix and daughter London, expressed her excitement for this special day.

On Instagram, the socialite shared an adorable video, featuring never-seen-before moments with her kids at the backdrop of her latest song with Sia, Fame Won't Love You.

Paris Hilton expressed excitement for her first Mother's Day as mom

In the caption, Hilton expressed, "My first Mother’s Day as a mom of two! My heart is so full today."

She further urges her fans to "Use #FameWontLoveYou in your Mother’s Day posts" adding, "so I can see all of your beautiful families"

Fans showered their love in the comments section, appreciating Hilton on her role as mom.

"so beyond proud of the amazing mother you are, and the beautiful family you take such great care of," one wrote.

Another added, "Happy Mother’s day to the best mom, @parishilton you are beautiful inside and out, enjoy your day in the company of your family, I love you so much.!!"

Hilton shares son Phoenix Barron and daughter London Marilyn with her husband Carter Reum.