 

Tori Spelling marks Mother's Day with sweet Tribute to Candy Spelling

Candy Spelling shares daughter Tori and son Randy Spelling with film producer Aaron Spelling

By
Web Desk

May 13, 2024

Tori spelling marked Mother’s Day with a sweet note to her mother Candy Spellings

On Sunday, May 12, the 50-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account and shared a series of throwback pictures with her mom.

The first photo features a young Candy donned in a red woolen shirt, carrying a few months old Tori with a caption that reads, “Mother's Day."

In the next snap young Tori is posing alongside her mom donning a black dress with daisy prints. "I still stand by this look...the wildflower & me rise," Tori wrote on the slide.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress shared a third photo in which Tori and Candy can be seen wearing white dresses while looking at each other and the slide reads, "The flower doesn't fall far from the bush ... yup, think on that one."

She concluded her story with a last photo with a heartwarming tribute to her mom, "Thank you for teaching me strength and resilience mommy — and how to set a proper dinner party table and always how to spot a fake purse."

Additionally, Tori celebrated her first Mother's Day after filing for divorce from ex-husband Dean McDermott in March 2024.

For those unversed, Tori shares children with Dean including Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hatti, 12, Finn, 11 and Beau, 7.

