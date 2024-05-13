Sabrina Carpenter takes a playfull dig at Leonardo DiCaprio as she turns 25

Sabrina Carpenter celebrated her 25th birthday bash on Saturday, May 11

Sabrina Carpenter's birthday cake features Leonardo DiCaprio’s epic meme

Sabrina Carpenter celebrated her 25th birthday bash with a perfect 'meme-able' cake about Leonardo DiCaprio.



The Girl Meets World alum’s boyfriend, actor Barry Keoghan threw her a party on her birthday on May 11 with about 100 friends in New York, as per PEOPLE Magazine.

The actor-singer also took to her official Instagram account to share the glimpses from the bash.

The rapper, Isis Naija Gaston, a.k.a., Ice Spice was also at the party and shared a video of Sabrina blowing out candles of her cake, featuring a Leonardo DiCaprio meme, on her personal account.

The photo decorated on the cake is originally a 2016 picture of the Oscar winner, with the caption, “Nooo don’t turn 25 your so sexy aha.”

The meme is a play off of a running gag about the Titanic actor’s love life which reportedly states that he does not date women over 25 years of age as per his history of dating.

Moreover, Sabrina’s Leonardo DiCaprio-themed birthday party came a day after she posted her adorable childhood photos marking her 25th birth year.