 

Deborra Lee reveals life plans after Hugh Jackman breakup

Deborra Lee and Hugh Jackman ended their 24-year marriage in July 2023

By
Web Desk

May 13, 2024

Deborra Lee Furness talked about taking charge of her own life after splitting from husband Hugh Jackman.

The Australian actress spoke with People Magazine on Friday and revealed the lesson that she has learned from the end of her 24-year marriage.

“I learned that I'm strong and resilient. And that I - we are all a constant evolution,” she said at the New York special screening of Force of Nature: The Dry 2.

She also added that estranged couple's two adopted children Connor and Ava are supportive of her return to acting after the long hiatus.

“They're very supportive of any pursuits. We're all supportive of each other in any artistic pursuit that we do,” Deborra shared.

However, she is not the only seeking comfort in her children as Hugh is also leaning on the pair for emotional support.

In a statement to Woman’s Day, a person from the actor’s inner circle revealed that his “greatest comfort” comes from his children Ava and Oscar.

“They've become closer than he could have imagined and he can confide in them, whereas before he'd turn to Deb. They have really rallied around him and it's made a huge impact. He always looks so happy when he's with those two,” the source shared last month.

