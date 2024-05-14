 

Is 'Baby Reindeer' returning for season 2?

'Baby Reindeer' has amassed nearly 54 million views since premiering on April 11

By
Web Desk

May 14, 2024

After the success of Baby Reindeer, fans were eager to know if the hit Netflix series will be getting a part 2.

The drama, inspired by Richard Gadd’s real-life events, has amassed nearly 54 million views since premiering on April 11.

However, according to sources privy to The Sun, the Scottish comedian has “no plans” of creating a follow-up series, despite a huge demand for it.

“There are no plans to bring Baby Reindeer back for more, or for Richard to address Fiona's interview in any follow up. He's shared his story and there's nothing more to add to what was included in the series already,” the insider shared.

They added, “Richard is busy working on new projects - this time not based on his own life.”

The update comes after, in a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Richard insisted that he does not want to talk about the real-life identities of the characters in the show.

“I don't think I'll ever comment on it ever again. I can't confirm or deny anything relating to the real life people who the characters are based on in the show,” he emphasized.

