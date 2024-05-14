 

Chris Hemsworth addresses Martin Scorsese's criticism of Marvel movies

Previously, Martin Scorsese slammed comic book movies and said “they are not cinema"

May 14, 2024

Chris Hemsworth recently spoke on Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola’s criticism of Marvel movies.

Previously, the Shutter Island filmmaker slammed comic book movies and said “they are not cinema but more like theme parks.”

Later, Francis hyped Martin's comments and co-signed the sentiment, adding that superhero movies are “despicable.”

In an interview with The Times of London, Chris reacted to the comments and said, “It felt harsh.”

The Thor star further added, “And it bothers me, especially from heroes. It was an eye-roll for me, people bashing the superhero space.”

He defended his Marvel movies and pointed out that there are “billions of people” who like to watch them.

“Those guys had films that didn't work too. We all have. When they talked about what was wrong with superheroes, I thought, ‘Cool, tell that to the billions who watch them. Were they all wrong?’” Chris questioned.

He continued, “And cinema-going did not change because of superheroes, but because of smartphones and social media. Superhero films actually kept people in the cinemas during that transition and now people are coming back.”

