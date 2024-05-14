 

Khloe Kardashian pays rare visit to Tristan Thompson's basketball match

Khloe Kardashian shares daughter True and son Tatum with Tristan Thompson

By
Web Desk

May 14, 2024

Khloe Kardashian took her kids to watch their father, Tristan Thompson, play in the NBA semifinals.

On Monday, the 39-year-old TV personality was spotted along with her kids, daughter True and son Tatum at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

She donned a black coat and black leather pants while her 6-year-old daughter wore a pink T-shirt and boots.

Moreover, Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian’s 8-year-old son Saint West also joined the group for the Cleveland Cavaliers’ face-off with the Boston Celtics.

The reality star and the 33-year-old athlete broke up in April 2018 after, Thompson was caught cheating with multiple women.

Despite the former couple's split, Khloe and Thompson are co-parenting their children.

During a recent appearance on the SHE MD podcast on May 7, Khloe admitted that Thompson “did make mistakes” at the time of their dating but she has no desire to ‘bash’ the NBA player.

“He’s the nicest guy and we get along so well now. We’re not meant to be together, but he was meant to be the father of these kids,” she told the host.

