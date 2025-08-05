 
Louis Tomlinson hard-launches girlfriend Zara McDermott on Instagram

Tomlinson and McDermott have been romantically linked since March 2025

August 05, 2025

Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott go Instagram Official about their romance

Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott have officially confirmed their romance on social media.

The One Direction alum, 33, and the British TV personality, 27, who have been romantically linked since March, went public on Monday with a PDA-packed selfie shared by McDermott.

The photo sees Tomlinson taking a selfie of them sharing a kiss, which McDermott captioned with a red heart emoji.

Earlier in the day, McDermott also sent birthday wishes to Louis’ sister, Lottie Tomlinson, via Instagram Stories, as the model celebrated her 27th birthday.

Tomlinson and McDermott first sparked romance rumours in March after they were spotted on a romantic getaway in Aldeburgh, Suffolk, per MetroUK.

In April, fans noticed the pair sharing photos from the same location while attending a Stereophonics concert.

Two days later, McDermott posted a soft-launch photo on Instagram Stories — a breakfast table snap featuring Tomlinson's signature cross tattoo in the corner of the frame.

Tomlinson's most public relationship before McDermott was his long-term, on-and-off romance with model Eleanor Calder, which lasted from 2011 until 2022. Following their split, Tomlinson was briefly linked to Briana Jungwirth — the mother of his son, Freddie — and actress Danielle Campbell.

