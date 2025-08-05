Sean “Diddy” Combs faces lockup until final verdict

Sean “Diddy” Combs denied jail release ahead of sentencing

Sean “Diddy” Combs denied bail as he awaits sentencing for prostitution charges.

On Monday, a U.S. judge ruled that Combs will remain in jail until his sentencing.

Judge Arun Subramanian denied Combs’ request for bail, noting his past behavior shows he could be dangerous to others.

“Increasing the amount of the bond or devising additional conditions doesn’t change the calculus given the circumstances and heavy burden of proof that Combs bears,” the judge wrote.

The ruling came after one of Combs ex-girlfriends, Viginia Huynh, who was also set to appear in the long-running trial as “Victim-3”, wrote a letter to court asking for Combs' bail on Sunday.

“To my knowledge, he has not been violent for many years, and he has been committed to being a father first,” the letter read. “I am writing because I do not view Mr. Combs as a danger to me or to the community.”

Combs, who was found guilty of prostitution-related crimes under the Mann Act, which could lead to a 10-year prison sentence, his defence has asked him to be release on a $50 million bond.

It is pertinent to mention that he was cleared of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges.

The judge added that Combs must show “exceptional circumstances” to justify his release.

Moreover, the judge dismissed concerns about poor conditions in jail, saying staff has managed to keep Combs safe.