Why 'Dune: Part Two' cinematographer skipped the book?

Greig Fraser explained why he chose not to read 'Dune' novel for 'Dune: Part Two'

Dune: Part Two cinematographer Greig Fraser, revealed why he chose not to read the original Dune novel before filming the sequel.



In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Fraser explained his decision of not reading the novel to bring fresh perspective to the film.

"I was worried that [Star Wars] was going to be a hang-up for me. I didn’t sense that Denis had any concerns about that, but the way that I resolved it and solved it was that I didn’t read the [Dune] book. I also didn’t see anything that was related to anyone else’s version of [Dune]" he said.

He added, "I only spoke to Denis and read the script and developed a look with him, so it felt like a very clean and very honest way of developing the film. It didn’t feel like it was drawing upon anything else that existed in the universe or in someone else’s universe or in anything that either of us had done."

Fraser, who previously worked on visual masterpieces like Rogue One and The Mandalorian, both of which share thematic and visual ties to Dune, expressed, "I didn’t deliberately do anything that was different [from Rogue One]. There was not a conscious decision to not do something because it was done on Rogue."